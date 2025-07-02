Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Q ‘N Brew Featuring Beer, Barbecue, Music And More

The Chattanooga Zoo is hosting their Q ‘n Brew special event on Saturday, July 12 with craft beer, barbecue from local restaurants, live bluegrass music, animal meet and greets and more as attendees tour the Zoo.

The all-ages cookout also features tortoise races, giraffe feedings, lawn games and exclusive Q ‘n Brew cups.

“Q ‘n Brew is a laid-back, after-hours event that offers people of all ages the opportunity to connect with wildlife, enjoy great food and spend time with friends and family,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Meet and greets with behind-the-scenes ambassador animals and tortoise races also make for an extra fun, and funny, experience.”

Admission for adults includes three drink tickets redeemable for beer or wine. Additional drink tickets will not be sold at the event. Designated Driver Tickets are available at a reduced price, and these ticket holders will not be allowed to drink alcoholic beverages at the event. Tickets are also available for children ages 3-12 at a reduced price, while children two years old and younger are free.

Adults 21 and over must have a valid ID to be served alcoholic drinks. Unlimited water and soft drinks will also be available for all attendees.

Sticky Fingers, Soul Que, Ember & Oak BBQ, Smash Boyz and Kona Ice will have food for sale. Local band Bluetastic Fangrass will perform covers and original songs based in bluegrass, swing and blues.

Q ‘n Brew is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 12. General admission Zoo tickets do not include access to the event, and event tickets do not allow Zoo access until the event starts at 6 p.m. It is highly recommended to purchase Q ‘n Brew tickets online and in advance at chattzoo.org/events/q-n-brew.

Adult tickets are $29.95, Designated Driver Tickets at $15.95 and Children’s tickets are $12.95. Discounted tickets are available for Chattanooga Zoo members.

Annual Chattanooga Zoo memberships begin at $60. For more information on memberships, visit chattzoo.org/visit/memberships.

2025 Q ‘n Brew sponsors include The Barn Nursery, Blue Ivy Flowers, Cherokee Distributing Company, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger and Tailgate Brewery.