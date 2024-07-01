Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Q ‘N Brew With Beer, Barbecue, Tortoise Races, Live Music

The Chattanooga Zoo is hosting their Q ‘n Brew event on July 13 with craft beer, barbecue from local restaurants, live music, full access to the Zoo and other special games and activities.

This all-ages event also features tortoise races, animal meet and greets and exclusive Q ‘n Brew souvenir cups.

“Q ‘n Brew is a great opportunity to get together with friends and loved ones,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Zoo. “Plus, up-close experiences with ambassador animals, high-energy tortoise races, live music and great food and drinks make for a really special Zoo experience.”

Event admission includes two complimentary drink tickets for adults. Vendors including Party Bites, Kona Ice, Tailgate Brewery, Sticky Fingers, Soul Que, Chatterbox Cafe, Ember Oak BBQ, Nashville Sweet Tea and more will have food and drinks for sale.

Additionally, local band Bluetastic Fangrass will perform covers and original material based in country, bluegrass, swing and blues music.

Q ‘n Brew is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance at https://www.chattzoo.org/events/q-n-brew.

For Zoo members, event tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 through 12. For non-members, tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. Children two years old and younger are free for members and non-members.

Annual Chattanooga Zoo memberships start at $60. For more membership information, visit https://www.chattzoo.org/visit/memberships.

2024 Q ‘n Brew sponsors include Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Winn Smiles North Chattanooga and Biolife Plasma Services