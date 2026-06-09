The Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Their 10th Annual Ice Cream Safari On Saturday

On the evening of Saturday, June 13, the Chattanooga Zoo is hosting their sweetest event of the summer: the annual Ice Cream Safari.

Guests can explore the Zoo while enjoying all-you-can-eat ice cream from local businesses like Ben & Jerry’s, Blue Bell, Mayfield, Dippin’ Dots, The Ice Cream Show, Moonpie and more.

Along with the sweet treats, guests will enjoy interactive activities, lawn games and full Zoo admission. Zoo Choo train rides, giraffe feedings, carousel rides and a DIY tie-dye shirt station will also be available at an extra cost.

“This is the perfect way to spend a summer evening,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Ice Cream Safari is fun for all ages — even our animals join in the festivities with their own special frozen treats, which is really fun to watch.”

The Zoo will close at 3 p.m. on June 13 to prepare for Ice Cream Safari, which is 4 to 7 p.m. As the event is ticketed separately from general admission, Zoo visitors who are also attending Ice Cream Safari will be asked to exit the Zoo at 3 p.m. and re-enter when the event starts. Similarly, Ice Cream Safari tickets do not grant general admission to the Zoo before the event starts.

Tickets for Ice Cream Safari must be purchased online. For Zoo members, tickets are $10.95 for adults and $7.95 for children ages three through twelve. For non-members, tickets are $20.95 for adults and $17.95 for children. Children two years old and younger are free.

For more information about Ice Cream Safari and to purchase tickets, visit chattzoo.org/events/ice-cream-safari.

For more information about Chattanooga Zoo memberships, visit chattzoo.org/visit/memberships.

2026 Ice Cream Safari sponsors include Ben & Jerry’s, MoonPie, Food City, Mayfield Dairy, Scoop Around Ice Cream Bar, Blue Bell Creameries, Sweet Treats Ice Cream and Milkshakes, EPB, The Ice Cream Show, Dippin’ Dots, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, Cupcake Kitchen and Kubota of Chattanooga.