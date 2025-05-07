Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Their Signature 21+ Event: Spirits In The Wild

It's time one again for one of the most popular events at the Chattanooga Zoo: their signature 21+ event Spirits in the Wild.

Event proceeds go to animal care, local and global conservation initiatives and other vital Zoo programs.

“Spirits in the Wild is one of the most unique events we do at the Zoo, offering adults the opportunity to unwind, connect with wildlife and even cut loose on the dance floor,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Guests especially enjoy up-close encounters with our ambassador animals like servals, Cape porcupines and many others.”

Event attendees are free to tour the entire Zoo as they enjoy the event. They will also be able to peruse one-of-a-kind paintings created by animals at Chattanooga Zoo like chimpanzees, jaguars, red pandas and giraffes, and observe as other animals like meerkats, tortoises and lizards create art alongside zoo keepers at the event. Peter Moon Band will perform as well, and local artist Joshua Bilkis of Primal Spirit Gallery will do a live painting demonstration.

Local restaurants including Jack Brown’s, Ernest Chinese, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ruby Sunshine, Chicken Salad Chick, Goodfellas Pizzeria, (Be)Caffeinated and more will serve appetizers throughout the Zoo.

The event is dressy casual, and many attendees wear safari and animal-themed outfits.

“Spirits in the Wild is also about expressing yourself and having fun,” said Long. “This event helps adults of all ages fall in love with wildlife and feel like kids again, all while supporting our animals and contributing to the conservation work we do in Chattanooga and beyond.”

Spirits in the Wild

May 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets for Zoo members are $75.95 each and non-member tickets are $85.95.

Designated Driver Tickets are $55.95 for members and $65.95 for non-members.

Spirits in the Wild is a 21+ event and a valid ID will be required to attend.

Those who purchase Designated Driver Tickets will not be served alcoholic beverages, but they are still required to be 21 years of age or older and must still present a valid ID before entry.

Purchasing tickets online and in advance is highly recommended. For tickets and more information, visit chattzoo.org/events/spirits-in-the-wild.

Chattanooga Zoo will close at 4 p.m. on May 17 to prepare for the event.