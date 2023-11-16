Chattanooga Zoo Kicks Off Second Year Of Their Popular Asian Lantern Festival

Starting Thursday night, the Chattanooga Zoo will keep its doors open after-hours for its second-ever Asian Lantern Festival.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. each night of the festival, attendees will take an evening tour of the Chattanooga Zoo with a large collection of stunning lanterns, games and moving, interactive displays to light the way.

“This event helps bring our community together to make unforgettable memories while also inspiring a deeper appreciation of animals and our natural world,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Zoo. “This year, to create a newly enchanting experience for our patrons, we’ve updated the displays to feature an entirely new collection of lanterns that showcase Chinese culture, a winter wonderland, a variety of undersea life and, of course, our beloved zoo animals,”

The lanterns, which took over a month to construct and span the entire zoo property, feature large displays of butterflies, holiday lights, a wide variety of animals, a giant crab, a dragon that’s 30 feet tall and much more.

Additionally, this Friday and Saturday will feature a traditional Lion Dance performance each night at 7 p.m. and will include the opportunity for children to create their own lanterns from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each night while supplies last. The festival will include other special features later this year, including a visit from Santa.

This year’s newly revamped Asian Lantern Festival is supported by Chick-fil-A of Chattanooga, the presenting sponsor.

“Chick-fil-A’s commitment to creating positive family experiences and supporting the communities they serve make them a perfect fit for this event,” said Long. “I speak for everyone at the Chattanooga Zoo when I say we are thankful for their support and participation.”

Other sponsors of the Asian Lantern Festival include TVA, McDaniel & Son Construction Company, Chattanooga Trolley Company, Chattanooga Tourism Company, Chattanooga Times Free Press and Snapdragon Hemp.

The festival, which kicks off tonight, occurs Wednesday through Sunday each week until its final night on January 14, 2024. The festival is open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets are available at chattzoo.org/events/alf-2023. General Zoo admission tickets are not required, only an Asian Lantern Festival ticket is required for entry. Additionally, Asian Lantern Festival tickets do not grant general admission to the Zoo throughout the day.

For more information about other Chattanooga Zoo programs, events, animals and more, visit chattzoo.org or call 423-697-1322.