Chattanooga Zoo Offering 15% Off Annual Memberships Throughout February

For the entire month of February, Chattanooga Zoo is offering a 15% discount on annual Zoo memberships with the online promotional code MEMBER15.

This discount applies to new memberships, renewals and current members who wish to add one year to their existing membership at the discounted rate.

“Affordability and accessibility are both at the heart of everything we do at the Zoo, because we believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to connect with wildlife and learn about the natural world,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “We keep our memberships affordable — they start at just $60 per year — and we hope that this limited-time discount will encourage more people to join the Chattanooga Zoo family.”

The 15% discount applies to family, dual and individual memberships. It also applies to any membership level: standard, silver or gold. The discount does not apply to membership gift certificates or Museums for All memberships, which are $40 memberships only available to SNAP program participants.

All Chattanooga Zoo memberships grant unlimited access to the Zoo for one year. Individual memberships are for one adult or child, dual memberships may be used for two adults or one adult and one child, and family memberships cover two adults and up to four children, with the option of adding one additional person.

Standard membership benefits include a 10% discount on dining and retail, exclusive savings on educational programs like summer camp and experiences like WILD Encounters, and access to the AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) reciprocity program which provides free or highly discounted admission to over 100 participating zoos and aquariums in the U.S. and Canada.

Silver membership benefits also include one free guest pass per visit and two attraction passes per visit redeemable for giraffe feedings, carousel rides and train rides. Gold membership benefits include two guest passes, four attraction passes and a 15% discount on retail and dining.

To purchase a discounted Chattanooga Zoo membership, visit chattzoo.org, select memberships, select buy a membership, choose your desired membership type and enter the discount code MEMBER15 at checkout. The promo code will only be active throughout February 2026.

Chattanooga Zoo is a 14-acre zoological park featuring over 150 species of animals from around the world. The Zoo recently completed the nearly $4 million Cape of Africa expansion which exhibits giraffes, warthogs, Cape porcupines, Aldabra tortoises and also features an exhibit that rotates between caracals and servals. Other species exhibited throughout the Zoo include jaguars, red pandas, snow leopards, chimpanzees, fennec foxes, Komodo dragons and many others.

To learn more about Chattanooga Zoo, visit https://chattzoo.org/.