Chattanooga Zoo Offers Free Admission For First Responders To Mark 9/11

To honor the victims, survivors and rescue workers of the 9/11 attacks, Chattanooga Zoo is offering free admission for all first responders from September 8 to 13.

One accompanying spouse or dependent will also receive 50% off their ticket. To redeem this offer, first responders may show their badge or paystub at the ticket booth.

This discount is only available when purchasing tickets in person, not online.

Chattanooga Zoo offers the same discount all year to veterans and active duty military members, and the Zoo is honored to extend this offer to other American heroes.

Chattanooga Zoo, located directly outside downtown Chattanooga, is 14 acres and is home to over 150 different species from around the globe. Giraffe feedings and other behind-the-scenes experiences are available.

Learn more at chattzoo.org.