Chattanooga Zoo Offers Free Day For Seniors And Special Homeschool Events

This Fall, Chattanooga Zoo is offering exclusive opportunities for homeschooling families and senior adults to enjoy the Zoo and participate in special experiences.

First, on September 4 and 11, the Zoo is offering Homeschool Days. These events are Zoo field trips designed specifically for Chattanooga’s homeschool community to ensure that homeschooled students have the same opportunities at the Zoo as other school groups.

From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, visitors will enjoy hands-on activities, up-close animal meet and greets and lots of scientific learning experiences.

At Homeschool Days, homeschooling families get field trip pricing which is only $7 per student (ages 3-17) and $12 per adult. This discount is only available online, and tickets must be purchased in advance at chattzoo.org/events/homeschool-days.

Next, on October 1, Chattanooga Zoo is offering free admission to visitors who are 65 years old and older. Tickets are not required, guests may simply show a valid photo ID at the ticket booth to receive free admission.

Chattanooga Zoo, located right outside downtown Chattanooga, is 14 acres and is home to over 150 different species from around the globe. Tickets start at just $11.95 for children, $12.95 for seniors and $14.95 for adults. Giraffe feedings and other experiences are available at an additional cost. Learn more at chattzoo.org