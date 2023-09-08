Chattanooga Zoo Presents The All-New Boo’z In The Zoo, Just For The Adults

The annual community favorite is back, with spooky fun for those 21 and up. Get ready for a scary good time as the Chattanooga Zoo invites adults (21+) to Boo’Z in the Zoo on October 19th, from 6 PM to 9 PM.

WITH EVENT ADMISSION, GUESTS WILL ENJOY:

The Zoo will transform with Halloween decorations, specially curated reZOOdents enrichment, animal meet and greets, photo ops with your favorite spooky characters from Magic Lamp Entertainment, trick-or-treat stations, costume contests, DJ dance parties with Scenic City Sounds, and more.

EXTRAS:

Local food vendors will be on-site with food to tantalize your taste buds! Beer, wine, and specialty cocktails will also be available for purchase. Guests can also purchase a light-up cup as a unique keepsake.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Please note that this event is exclusively for adults aged 21 and up, with no exceptions - children are not permitted. Attendees are kindly advised to dress appropriately and are prohibited from bringing any weapons, real or fake.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets are available online only. Tickets are priced at $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Please note that tickets are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged. This event will take place rain or shine, and certain activities may be adjusted or canceled in case of inclement weather.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this brand-new ghostly event! Revel in the magic of Halloween, surrounded by our reZOOdents. Purchase your tickets online and secure your spot today. For more information, visit chattzoo.org/events/booz-in-the-zoo