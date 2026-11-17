The Asian Lantern Festival: Wildlife Wonderland starts Wednesday, November 18, at the Chattanooga Zoo. At the festival, hundreds of glowing lanterns up to 16 feet tall light up the night across Zoo grounds.

The lanterns are hand-crafted and made of silk, staying true to the traditional lantern festivals that inspire the event. The Asian Lantern Festival: Wildlife Wonderland includes hundreds of individual lanterns that create nearly 50 distinct scenes around the Zoo.

Additionally, some lantern displays move, flash and change color. Interactive features like swings and seesaws add to the fun.

“This is our fifth year hosting the Asian Lantern Festival,” said Chattanooga Zoo's Jake Cash. “Each year of the festival features an entirely new collection of lantern displays, making for a totally different experience each year. This year’s festival features an impressive array of different animals like pandas, lions, elephants, leopards, koalas, flamingos, red pandas and even a few dinosaurs.”

Chattanooga Zoo is also serving Asian foods in their onsite restaurant, and hot chocolate and other seasonal treats will be available around the Zoo. The gift shop will have limited-edition event merchandise as well.

Specific nights of the festival will include special entertainment free with admission including:

November 20 and 21 - The Chien Hong School of Kung Fu will perform a traditional lion dance

November 27 and 28 - Meet Elsa and Anna

December 4 and 5 - Meet Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen and Spin

December 11, 12, 18 and 19 - Pictures with Santa Claus

December 26 - Meet Elsa and Anna

January 1 and 2 - Meet Elsa and Anna

January 8, 9, 15 and 16 - Meet Rumi, Mira and Zoey from HUNTR/X

January 22 and 23 - Meet Woody and Jessie

“The Asian Lantern Festival has become a holiday tradition for lots of people in and around Chattanooga,” said Cash. “It’s a very unique take on holiday lights that you can’t really find anywhere else, and it’s fun, memorable and magical for people of all ages.”

The Asian Lantern Festival: Wildlife Wonderland runs from November 18 to January 23 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m each evening. The festival is open Wednesdays through Sundays, but will also be open on Mondays and Tuesdays during the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. The Zoo will also continue normal operations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m each day.

For Chattanooga Zoo members, festival tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for children ages 3-12. For non-members, tickets are $23.50 for adults and $17.50 for kids. A special rate of $16.50 applies to groups of 15 or more, and those under two years old are always free.

Holiday party packages, including festival admission and a private event space, are also available for large groups.

During the Asian Lantern Festival, most resident Zoo animals will not be visible, though some nocturnal animals may be active.

To learn more about the Asian Lantern Festival: Wildlife Wonderland and to purchase tickets, visit www.chattzoo.org/events/alf.