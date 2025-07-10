Chattanooga Zoo Seeking Public Input To Help Shape 10-Year Master Plan

The Chattanooga Zoo is building a new 10-year master plan to guide future development, and Chattanoogans are invited to share their opinions regarding new species they would like to see, themes for new Zoo sections and many other facets of Chattanooga Zoo like special experiences, amenities, facilities and more.

All members of the public are invited to complete a short survey to share their opinions and ideas with the Zoo. Chattanooga Zoo is seeking input on possible new sections of the Zoo — like Australia, an aviary or a night house with nocturnal animals — and on new species the community would enjoy like a black bear, hyena or kangaroo.

Plus, everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a drawing for a free annual membership to Chattanooga Zoo.

“Our previous master plan came to fruition when we opened The Cape of Africa last summer,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “I think Chattanoogans and tourists alike have really enjoyed connecting with fascinating African species like warthogs, giraffes, Aldabra tortoises and more in our new section, and now it’s time to decide what’s next. We really want to hear from the community and give everyone a chance to shape the future of their Zoo!”

The survey can be accessed on Chattzoo.org, on Chattanooga Zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages or directly at this link. Chattanooga Zoo will also be administering a special post-visit survey for Zoo guests and will be engaging with visitors in-person to gain additional perspectives.

The surveys will close at 5 p.m. on July 25. Chattanooga Zoo will contact the Zoo membership winners via email.

Zoo personnel will synthesize the results and continue to work with Tinker Ma, a local architectural and planning firm, to finalize a new master plan. Following completion of the plan, Chattanooga Zoo will announce their vision for the next 10 years.