Chattanooga Zoo To Host 9th Annual Ice Cream Safari On Saturday, June 14

On the evening of Saturday, June 14, Chattanooga Zoo is hosting one of their classic summertime events: Ice Cream Safari.

Event admission includes unlimited ice cream and other sweets from local businesses like Ben & Jerry’s, Mayfield, MoonPie, Dippin’ Dots, The Ice Cream Show and more.

Guests will also enjoy up-close animal meet and greets featuring a variety of different species, interactive activities, lawn games and full Zoo access. Giraffe feedings, a hands-on tie-dye shirt station, carousel rides and Zoo Choo train rides will also be available at an extra cost.

“People of all ages enjoy Ice Cream Safari,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “It really makes for an extra special day at the Zoo. Our animals even get in on the fun with their own special frozen treats.”

The Zoo will close at 3 p.m. on June 14 to prepare for Ice Cream Safari, which is 4 to 7 p.m. As the event is ticketed separately from general admission, Zoo visitors who are also attending Ice Cream Safari will be asked to exit the Zoo at 3 p.m. and re-enter when the event starts. Similarly, Ice Cream Safari tickets do not grant general admission to the Zoo before the event starts.

Tickets for Ice Cream Safari must be purchased online. For Zoo members, tickets are $10.95 for adults and $7.95 for children ages three through twelve. For non-members, tickets are $20.95 for adults and $16.95 for children. Children two years old and younger are free.