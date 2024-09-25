Chattanooga Zoo To Host Boo In The Zoo And New 21+ Halloween Event

Boo in the Zoo, Chattanooga Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration, kicks off on October 11 and includes trick-or-treat stations, a scavenger hunt, festive decorations, a bounce house and more.

The Zoo is also hosting Frights & Pints, a new event for adults 21 years old and above, that will include dancing, fire performers, a costume contest and a variety of beers and wines.

“Boo in the Zoo is a classic Chattanooga event that people of all ages really enjoy,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “The event sells out every year, so we always encourage people to get their tickets early! We also love hosting events like Frights & Pints that are geared toward adults and give them a fun and unique opportunity to connect with wildlife.”

At Frights & Pints, attendees will enjoy beer and wine, a DJ and dance floor, trick-or-treat stations, a costume contest with prizes and more. Each general admission ticket comes with three drink tickets, with more available for purchase, and VIP tickets include access to an exclusive lounge, open bar, specialty cocktail, up-close animal experiences and a gift bag.

Additional features of Boo in the Zoo include costume shows, where attendees are encouraged to show off their Halloween costumes, and meet and greets with Spider-Man, Elsa, Jack Sparrow, Harley Quinn, Rapunzel and other characters from Magic Lamp Entertainment. (Exact roster of characters is different each night, and the schedule may be found here: chattzoo.org/events/boo-in-the-zoo.)

Tickets for Boo in the Zoo are $11 for Chattanooga Zoo members, $16 for non-members and free for all guests 2-years-old and younger. Boo in the Zoo is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night on October 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26, and capacity is limited each evening. Additionally, guests will select a time slot for their arrival when they purchase Boo in the Zoo tickets, making the entry process more efficient and reducing crowds inside the Zoo.

Boo in the Zoo tickets are available here: chattzoo.org/events/boo-in-the-zoo

Frights & Pints is October 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 for Zoo members and $40 for non-members, and each guest will receive three drink tickets for beer and wine and a Frights & Pints cup. VIP tickets are $65 for Zoo members and $70 for non-members and include an open bar, a Frights & Pints pint glass and more. This event is limited to 500 general admission tickets and 100 VIP tickets.

Frights & Pints tickets are available here: chattzoo.org/events/frights-and-pints-1

For more information about Chattanooga Zoo, including membership opportunities, visit chattzoo.org.