Chattanooga Zoo To Host Exclusive Spirits In The Wild 21+ Evening On May 16

The Chattanooga Zoo will open late on Saturday, May 16 for their signature 21+ event, Spirits in the Wild.

The after-hours event offers adults a unique VIP zoo experience complete with an open bar, specialty cocktail, up-close animal experiences, live music and food from local restaurants like Jack Brown’s, Tremont Tavern, Ruby Sunshine and more included with event admission.

Event proceeds go to animal care, local and global conservation initiatives and other vital Zoo programs.

“At Spirits in the Wild, we remind the community that the Zoo is for adults too,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Plus, we make the event a truly premium experience with an open bar, lots of local food options, encounters with behind-the-scenes animals, a dance floor and opportunities to interact with animal care staff as guests tour the Zoo.”

Additionally, the event features live art demonstrations featuring local artists and Zoo animals. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind paintings created by animals at Chattanooga Zoo featuring paw prints, hoof prints, brushstrokes painted by animals like chimpanzees and more.

The event is dressy casual, and many attendees wear safari and animal-themed outfits.

“Spirits in the Wild helps adults feel like kids again,” said Long. “The event is fun and entertaining, but it also helps further our mission of connecting people with wildlife and inspiring care and conservation for the natural world. Event proceeds help support our own conservation programs — like our work repopulating endangered hellbender salamanders in the area — as well as global programs that help protect red pandas, snow leopards, tamarins and many other threatened or endangered species.”

Spirits in the Wild is May 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. Chattanooga Zoo will close at 4 p.m. on May 16 to prepare for the event. Spirits in the Wild is separately ticketed from regular Zoo admission.

For Chattanooga Zoo members, Spirits in the Wild tickets are $75.95 or $55.95 for designated drivers. For non-members, tickets are $85.95 or $65.95 for designated drivers. Spirits in the Wild is a 21+ event and a valid ID will be required to attend. Those who purchase Designated Driver Tickets will not be served alcoholic beverages, but they are still required to be 21 years of age or older and must still present a valid ID before entry.

Purchasing tickets online and in advance is highly recommended. For tickets and more information, visit chattzoo.org/events/spirits-in-the-wild.