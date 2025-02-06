Chattanooga Zoo To Host Free Valentine’s Festivities With General Admission

On February 15, Chattanooga Zoo is hosting its annual Valentine’s Day celebration, Hearts and Hisses.

At the event, which is free with Zoo admission, attendees will make Valentines for their favorite Zoo animals and loved ones, go on a Zoo-wide scavenger hunt, watch animals interact with themed enrichment activities and more.

Plus, special keeper chats throughout the day will highlight the Zoo’s mating pairs and babies while exploring how each match fits a different Species Survival Plan (SSP).

“Wildlife conservation is a huge part of our mission,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “At Hearts and Hisses, we host special keeper chats centered around breeding to show one way that zoos play a significant role in protecting vulnerable and endangered species.”

At each keeper chat, zookeepers will engage directly with guests, give a presentation, answer questions and demonstrate animal behaviors during certain chats. The keeper chat schedule includes red pandas, chimpanzees, tamarins, blue duikers, hellbender salamanders and indigo snakes as well as two additional ambassador animal meet and greets.

Animals across the Zoo will also receive special enrichment activities meant to engage natural instincts and behaviors.

“Enrichment is very important for our animals as it provides necessary mental and physical stimulation,” said Long. “Our wonderful team provides a wide variety of different enrichment opportunities for our animals each day, and guests really love watching them interact and explore new foods, objects, structures and other forms of enrichment. Hearts and Hisses is full of enrichment, making for a really active day at the Zoo.”

Participation in all crafts, games, presentations, and animal meet and greets associated with Hearts and Hisses is included with regular zoo admission on February 15. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and the Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - normal operating hours.

In addition to the Valentine's Day festivities, the Zoo is also celebrating "I <3 Eastern Indigo Snake Day” as part of their participation with the AZA’s SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) program for this species. This Conservation Awareness Day is also free with admission and will include informational booths, keeper chats, crafts and more.

For more information about Hearts and Hisses, visit https://www.chattzoo.org/events/hearts-and-hisses.

For more information about I <3 Eastern Indigo Snake Day and other conservation awareness days in 2025, visit https://www.chattzoo.org/events/2025-safe-days.