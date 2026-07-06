Chattanooga Zoo To Host Q ‘N Brew With Beer, Barbecue, Turtles Races, And More

On Saturday, July 11, Chattanooga Zoo is hosting their annual Q ‘n Brew event — an evening complete with craft beer, barbeque from local restaurants, live music and full admission to the Zoo, along with other special games and activities.

This all-ages event also features tortoise races, meet and greets with behind-the-scenes animals and exclusive Q ‘n Brew souvenir cups. Giraffe feedings and carousel rides will be available at an extra cost.

“Q ‘n Brew is a special, memorable way to experience the Zoo with friends and family,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “With live bluegrass music, great food and drinks, thrilling — and humorous — tortoise races and up-close animal meet and greets, this family-friendly cookout is one of the best evenings of the summer.”

Throughout the event, zookeepers will facilitate multiple tortoise races featuring a variety of different species. The tortoises will be guided through a track and rewarded with apples and other treats as they go.

Additionally, local band Bluetastic Fangrass will perform covers and original material based in country, bluegrass, swing and blues music.

Food trucks and vendors including Soul Que, Barque, Kona Ice, Fork Rides Barbeque, Ember & Oak BBQ, Good Eatin’ Smoked BBQ and more will have food for sale. Barbecue plates are not included with event admission, and pricing varies per vendor.

Event admission includes three complimentary drink tickets for adults redeemable for beer and wine. Designated Driver tickets and children’s tickets are available at a reduced cost. All ticket holders will have unlimited access to soft drinks and water.

For Zoo members, event tickets are $24.95 for adults, $10.95 for designated drivers and $7.95 for children ages 3 through 12. For non-members, tickets are $29.95 for adults, $15.95 for designated drivers and $15.95 for children. Children two years old and younger are free for both members and non-members.

Q ‘n Brew is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 11. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance at chattzoo.org/events/q-n-brew. General admission Zoo tickets do not grant access to Q ‘n Brew, and Q ‘n Brew tickets do not provide Zoo admission before the event starts.

Annual Chattanooga Zoo memberships start at $60. For more membership information, visit chattzoo.org/visit/memberships.