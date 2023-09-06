Chattanooga Zoo Unveils Second Year Of The Enchanting Asian Lantern Festival

The Chattanooga Zoo is thrilled to announce the return of the captivating Asian Lantern Festival for its second year, illuminating the holiday season with a mesmerizing light experience.

Building upon the inaugural event's resounding success, this year's festival promises an even more enchanting spectacle featuring an all-new collection of stunning lantern displays. The Asian Lantern Festival will grace the Chattanooga Zoo from November 16th, 2023, through January 14th, 2024, offering a unique celebration of art, culture, and the magic of traditional Asian lantern festivals.

Following last year's triumphant debut, the Chattanooga Zoo is raising the bar by introducing an entirely fresh array of illuminated lantern displays and a completely new route throughout the Zoo. Over forty captivating lantern displays will adorn the Zoo, showcasing beloved zoo animals, winter holidays, traditional Asian lantern designs, and elements inspired by nature. The incorporation of movement and interactive elements will create a dynamic and immersive experience that will leave guests of all ages enchanted and captivated.

"The success of last year's Asian Lantern Festival was beyond our expectations, and we are delighted to bring it back for its second year," said Darde Long, CEO of the Chattanooga Zoo. "This festival is a celebration of culture, art, and the holiday spirit, and we can't wait to share it with our community once again."

“We are so excited to partner with the Asian Lantern Festival to help the community create unforgettable memories,” said Karen Colley, local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Keith Street & Paul Huff Parkway. “We hope our guests will enjoy a fun day at the festival and spend time with their loved ones.”

The festival will run Wednesday through Sunday, from November 16th to January 14th, allowing families and friends to create lasting memories together.

Advance tickets for the Asian Lantern Festival will be available for purchase starting September 1st, 2023. To reserve your spot, visit the official festival page at chattzoo.org/events/alf-2023