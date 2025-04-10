The Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event

The Chattanooga Zoo is celebrating the arrival of Spring with its annual Hug a Bunny event on April 18 and 19.

Attendees will enjoy up-close encounters with rabbits, photos with the Easter Bunny, a bounce house, spring-themed games and crafts, Golden Egg Hunts to win family Zoo memberships and more.

“Hug a Bunny is a great event because it allows you and your kids or grandkids to love on lots of adorable bunnies without worrying about the challenges of keeping rabbits as pets,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Around Easter, lots of people adopt rabbits only to find out that rabbit ownership is a bigger responsibility than they anticipated. Our event provides a great chance to get together with family and friends to enjoy the warmer weather, visit your favorite Zoo animals and, of course, pet lots of cute rabbits.”

Visitors will have ample opportunities to meet, touch and pet rabbits, but guests will not be permitted to hold the animals in order to preserve their comfort and safety.

In addition to special games, crafts, treats and other event features, guests are also invited to tour the entire Zoo and participate in meet and greets with animals like Cape porcupines, armadillos, lizards and more. Carousel rides, train rides and giraffe feedings will also be open, and guests will be able to see Kuzco, the Zoo’s new giraffe calf.

General Zoo admission is included with each Hug a Bunny ticket, so regular Zoo tickets will not be available on April 18 or 19. Guests must select a time slot when they purchase tickets online and enter within that window, but guests will not be required to leave at the end of their preselected slot and may stay as long as they like.

At the beginning of each time slot, Zoo staff will hide a golden egg on Zoo grounds. Whoever finds the egg wins a free family Zoo membership for a year. Zoo membership comes with unlimited year-round admission, discounts on special event tickets, passes for attractions like giraffe feedings and other benefits.

For Hug a Bunny tickets and additional details, visit https://www.chattzoo.org/events/hug-a-bunny. Zoo members receive 70% off on Hug a Bunny tickets.