Chattanooga’s Largest Yearly Skate-Inspired Events To Be Held This Weekend

This Friday and Saturday, the Chatt Town Skate Park located at 1801 Reggie White Blvd will be buzzing with energy and excitement as Outdoor Chattanooga is excited to announce two events in collaboration with the thriving skating community.

The public is welcome to join the “Spooky Skate” event on Friday, October 27th, which will feature a costume contest, roller skate rentals, Dance Skate workshops, a live DJ, and a food truck from 7 - 11 PM, brought to you by Outdoor Chattanooga and Dazey Skate Company. This event is best for ages 18 and up. Come in your best costumes and have a fun time with people of all ages. Skate rentals will be available on-site for those 18 and above.

On Saturday, October 28th, Outdoor Chattanooga and Cassette will present the 11th Annual Battle at the Bend, which is a celebration of skateboarders in the region and provides a platform for them to compete at a high level. This year's Battle at the Bend, the largest skate park event of the year, will offer additional category options to encourage all levels of skate experience.

In the evening, over 70 skateboarders will go head-to-head for a chance at $500 and a custom trophy, while the public can watch the pros perform acrobatic moves off ramps and more. An open division will allow anyone to enter for a chance to beat the best. This event is free and invites all skateboarding enthusiasts to come and enjoy the show.

Battle at the Bend event categories include:

All Inclusive Jam (All wheels and identities welcome)

GROM Jam (Kids 12 and Under)

Old Bones Division (35 Years + Jam)

Main Event (Free entry; Open division)

Learn more about the many programs offered by Outdoor Chattanooga at outdoorchattanooga.com/programs/