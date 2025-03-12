CHI Memorial's 2025 River City Ribbon Run Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for the 2025 River City Ribbon Run 5K, hosted by CHI Memorial Foundation.

The race will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, on the Chattanooga State campus.

This race is shifting the conversation from individual cancer communities to unite all cancer patients, families, and survivors in raising local funds for local treatments. All proceeds raised through the River City Ribbon Run stay local and directly benefit the patients of CHI Memorial’s Rees Skillern Cancer Institute.

The funds raised through the run will directly support Tennessee and North Georgia patients – whether increasing mobile screenings for early detection, providing comprehensive assistance to all patients, or increasing treatment options and opportunities to continue to be the leading cancer treatment hospital in the region.

This is a family friendly event that can be done as a timed 5K run, untimed 5K walk, or a one-mile fun run.

Registration, check-in, and warm-up activities begin at 8 a.m.

The timed race will start at 9 a.m.

The untimed races will start at 9:15 a.m.

Food trucks, kids zone, and a health expo will be on site until 11 a.m. for all to enjoy.

The entry fee is $30 for the 5K (run and walk) and $15 for the kids 5K run and fun run, plus fees. All participants will receive a 2025 River City Run t-shirt. T

o register, visit unite.chiphilanthropy.org/race2025.