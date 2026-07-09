Beekeeper Chip Kelly Keeps Busy As A, Well... Bee At The Harrison Bay Honey Farm

Wearing a beekeeper jacket, gloves and mask, Chip Kelly was in his element as he checked on his seven bee hives nestled in a pollinator garden off Scaley Bark Circle in Ooltewah.

Kelly operates Harrison Bay Honey Farm and has been beekeeping for nine years. This pollinator garden is just one of several other locations where he keeps his hives.

“I took a Master Gardener course,” he said while showing me his hands. “Look at these fingers. They're thumbs and they're black. So, I can’t grow anything. They're not very good at gardening.”

Kelly said he attended a lecture that was all about bees. “I was just mesmerized,” he said. “The way and fashion and form which bees instinctively know what to do just really fascinated me.”

Kelly went all in. He joined the local bee club. He never missed a meeting, spent countless hours volunteering to a point where he finally got, “wrung out.”

“Now I’m more focused on building my own apiaries,” he said. “I got into this thinking this would be a sweet retirement gig, and it's already grown to a point that it's almost interfering with my day job, so it's good.”

The pollinator garden is private property owned by Kelly’s friend Pat Morgan. Filled with a variety of native plants, flowers, nest boxes for birds, owls and squirrels, Morgan allowed Kelly to place his hives here for the benefit of the bees and the community.

Right now, Kelly has a little more than 60 hives, and he would like to grow it to 90. Unlike other beekeepers Kelly only harvests honey once a year typically, in late June or early July

“Some beekeepers harvest honey several times,” he said. “They'll get early honey, middle summer honey, and maybe if there's a fall flow, when the plant still has nectar, and in the fall it's mostly goldenrods and aster, so it doesn't make a particularly good honey. So, what I like to do is leave that fall honey for the bees to overwinter on and let them have sufficient stores. A lot of beekeepers take all the honey and end up feeding their bees sugar water. And that's not really a good thing. You know, what's best for them is their own food that they make. So, I tend to leave a lot of honey on the hives for the bees.”

Kelly said he takes out one frame at a time and uses a hot knife, or an electric knife, and scrapes off the wax.

“You save the wax because everybody needs beeswax,” he said. “Knife makers, candle makers, everybody wants to buy beeswax. And I am a net consumer of beeswax. I don't make enough to satisfy my own use. As a beekeeper, in a growing apiary, you're constantly using beeswax to rejuvenate and refurbish frames.”

Once the frame is ready it is placed into an extractor which spins mechanically and the honey drips down into a bucket.

Kelly had just harvested his honey, netting several thousand pounds this year. He said most of the hives beekeepers care for are European honeybees.

“They are not native,” he said. “The Pilgrims brought them over, and that was to pollinate the crops. They have a reputation for being good pollinators.”

He said honeybee colonies can grow to 60-80,000 bees.

“And every bee has a task,” he said.

Of course, there is the queen bee. She is responsible for laying up to 1,500 to 2,000 eggs per day. The worker bees are females that perform all the operational labor. Their jobs change as they age, transitioning from cleaning the hive and feeding larvae to guarding the entrance and foraging for resources.