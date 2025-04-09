City Council Approves Tree Ordinance Balancing Growth And Preservation

The Chattanooga City Council voted on second reading to give final passage to the first comprehensive update to the city’s tree ordinance in more than 35 years.

The ordinance aims to balance environmental sustainability with economic development, ensuring that Chattanooga’s urban landscape continues to thrive while focusing on urban forestry, tree protection, and development-related tree requirements.

“Chattanooga’s future depends on smart, balanced growth, and that includes protecting the natural assets that make our city so special,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “This new ordinance ensures we can continue to grow responsibly while preserving and expanding our tree canopy.”

The new rules are focused on replacement, not restriction, offering flexible options for developers to help maintain Chattanooga’s urban forest.

This ordinance does not prohibit homeowners from removing trees on private property, including backyards. It primarily applies to new developments, where large-scale land clearing often reduces the city’s tree canopy.

Options for Compliance:

The ordinance requires that for every acre developed, property owners must account for 36 inches of tree caliper, which is roughly equivalent to 18 new trees. Developers have three flexible options:

Replant: Plant 36 inches of tree caliper per acre in any combination that meets the requirement.

Plant 36 inches of tree caliper per acre in any combination that meets the requirement. Preserve: Retain at least 36 inches of existing tree caliper per acre.

Retain at least 36 inches of existing tree caliper per acre. Tree Bank Contribution: Pay into the Chattanooga Tree Bank at 125% of the cost of planting, funding tree planting efforts in other parts of the city.

Key updates to the ordinance include:

Expanded Definitions: The updated ordinance provides clearer definitions to better address the complexity of tree species, sizes, and measurement methods, which have evolved since the ordinance was last revised.

The updated ordinance provides clearer definitions to better address the complexity of tree species, sizes, and measurement methods, which have evolved since the ordinance was last revised. Tree Commission Enhancements: The Chattanooga Tree Commission has been empowered to make annual recommendations to the City Council regarding fees associated with tree management, a move in line with other city advisory boards.

The Chattanooga Tree Commission has been empowered to make annual recommendations to the City Council regarding fees associated with tree management, a move in line with other city advisory boards. City Forester Role Clarification: The language regarding the selection of the city forester has been updated, ensuring that the position is appointed through the Public Works Department rather than the Tree Commission.

The language regarding the selection of the city forester has been updated, ensuring that the position is appointed through the Public Works Department rather than the Tree Commission. Urban Forestry Planning: The new ordinance enhances urban forestry planning, granting the city forester more authority to conduct citywide planning and oversee tree protection on public properties, including trees in city-owned parks and public right-of-ways.

The new ordinance enhances urban forestry planning, granting the city forester more authority to conduct citywide planning and oversee tree protection on public properties, including trees in city-owned parks and public right-of-ways. Buffer Tree Requirements: For developments located near residential areas, developers will be required to plant buffer trees for at least three years. This ensures that the trees are properly established and will survive for the long term.

For developments located near residential areas, developers will be required to plant buffer trees for at least three years. This ensures that the trees are properly established and will survive for the long term. Private Property Tree Regulations: The ordinance stipulates that developers clearing land must either retain or plant trees with a minimum 36-inch tree caliber or provide offset payments to fund tree planting elsewhere. This requirement applies primarily to large-scale developments, and no new restrictions have been imposed on private property owners cutting down trees on their own land.

The ordinance stipulates that developers clearing land must either retain or plant trees with a minimum 36-inch tree caliber or provide offset payments to fund tree planting elsewhere. This requirement applies primarily to large-scale developments, and no new restrictions have been imposed on private property owners cutting down trees on their own land. Tree Permit System Expansion: The new ordinance adds a “tree bank” program, allowing developers to pay into a fund for the planting of replacement trees if they are unable to plant them on their own property. Previously, this was only an option and not a requirement.

Chattanooga’s trees are essential to the city’s environmental, economic, and social well-being. They improve air quality, reduce urban heat, and help manage stormwater runoff, preventing erosion and minimizing flooding risks.

Beyond their environmental benefits, trees enhance property values, as homes with mature trees are more attractive to buyers. They also contribute to the overall quality of life by providing shade, creating inviting public spaces, and beautifying neighborhoods.

Protecting and expanding Chattanooga’s tree canopy is an investment in a healthier, more resilient, and more vibrant community.