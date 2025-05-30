City Invites The Community To Help Shape The Future Of Recreation

The City of Chattanooga is pleased to announce a series of community engagement events as part of the development of its Comprehensive Recreation Program Plan.

These events provide an important opportunity for residents of all ages to share their ideas, priorities, and aspirations for recreation across our city.

Public input is essential as the City strives to create recreational spaces and programs that are fun, accessible, and inclusive for all. Whether you’re passionate about neighborhood parks, youth sports, fitness classes, trails, or open green spaces, your voice will help shape the future of Chattanooga’s recreation system.

Join recreation staff for conversation, community, and complimentary refreshments at one of the following locations:

Community Engagement Event Schedule

Monday, June 2nd

Greenway Farm Conference Center | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM4960 Gann Store Rd in HixsonEnjoy free pizza and beverages (while supplies last)

Warner Park Frost Stadium | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM1100 McCallie AveEnjoy free sandwiches and beverages (while supplies last)

Tuesday, June 3

Glenwood Community Center | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM2610 E 3rd StEnjoy free bagels and beverages

Shepherd Community Center | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM2124 Shepherd Rd off Hwy 153/AirEnjoy free pizza and beverages (while supplies last)

Share your insights on activities, facilities, and programs that matter to you. Connect with neighbors and City of Chattanooga staff. Enjoy complimentary refreshments and lively conversation.

Can’t make it in person? Visit the interactive engagement website to share your thoughts online.

Your feedback will directly inform how Chattanooga invests in recreational programs, enhances facilities, and expands access for all residents.