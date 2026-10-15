City of Chattanooga Announces Free Tree ReLeaf Event On Saturday, October 24th

The City of Chattanooga, EPB, and Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center are partnering to offer another opportunity for residents to grow a greener, healthier community through the Free Tree ReLeaf program on Saturday, October 24th.

The program provides eligible EPB customers with two free native trees to plant on their property. Native trees provide numerous environmental benefits, including shade, improved air quality, wildlife habitat, and stormwater management by intercepting rainfall and helping reduce runoff.

Pickup Locations & Event Details

Residents can pick up their trees at one of two locations:

Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center Native Plant Nursery 400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419 from 9am to 1pm. If trees remain available, additional pickup opportunities will be offered.

400 Garden Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419 from 9am to 1pm. If trees remain available, additional pickup opportunities will be offered. Brainerd Farmers Market 20 Belvoir Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37411 (Grace Episcopal Church parking lot) from 10am to 1pm only.

Eligibility & Reservation Requirements

EPB customers should be prepared to provide their service address to verify eligibility. Trees cannot be reserved in advance and availability is limited to the trees remaining at each pickup location.

Environmental Impact

The Free Tree ReLeaf program supports Chattanooga's ongoing efforts to expand the urban tree canopy, encourage native landscaping, and promote environmental stewardship throughout the community. By making native trees accessible to residents, the partnership helps individuals contribute to a more resilient and sustainable city. For more information about the program and available tree species, residents can visit EPB's ReLeaf website.