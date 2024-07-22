City Of Chattanooga To Improve Jack Benson Heritage Park

Chattanooga city officials are pleased to announce that Jack Henson Heritage Park will undergo deferred maintenance and stormwater management improvements funded through the capital budget.

These upgrades will ensure that the city is not only able to preserve but also enhance a vital part of the East Brainerd community.

“Councilman Ledford has been a champion for Jack Benson Heritage Park and I'm grateful for his partnership,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “As we work to make Chattanooga America's first National Park City and implement our Parks and Outdoors Plan, we'll be making significant improvements at parks across Chattanooga. Parks bring people together, they build community, and they enhance our quality of life.”

“I am thrilled that the Chattanooga City Council has approved a significant city investment that will enhance Jack Benson Heritage Park. In addition to the ongoing development of the area's largest all-inclusive playground, these improvements will enrich the park visitation experience and the magic of our city parks,” said District 4 Councilman Darrin Ledford. “I’d also like to give a special thanks to Mayor Tim Kelly, Scott Martin, Ross Pitcairn, and especially Maria Price, who has been a steadfast partner in bringing this to fruition. This is an excellent example of collaborative effort and commitment from our City, Parks and Outdoors and Public Works departments.”

Jack Benson Heritage Park is one of many parks slated to undergo improvements from the $18 million allocated from capital funding, and upon completion will be the largest all-inclusive playground. Among the walking trails, the park’s amenities also include outdoor pavilions, swing sets and two dog park stations.

For more information on Jackson Heritage Park as well as other parks and recreation facilities within the City of Chattanooga, visit Chattanooga.gov/parks.