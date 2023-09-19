City Of East Ridge Seeking Citizens’ Input On Parks And Recreation Master Plan

Are you interested in additional recreational amenities in East Ridge?

The City of East Ridge and East Ridge Parks and Recreation Department are completing a citywide parks and recreation master plan and want to get your input.

Officials are working with Kimley-Horn and Associates, one of the nation’s premier engineering, planning, and design consultants, to create a five-year master plan, enabling the City of East Ridge to become eligible for future State and Federal funds.

Administrators with the City are asking citizens, businesses, and visitors to participate in the “Parks and Recreation Master Plan Public Survey” to provide information on what you would like to see in the future as East Ridge continues to improve its facilities and programming. The survey results will assist in making sure all voices are heard during the creation of the upcoming five-year plan.

The survey is now open and will remain open for 30-days. Participants are encouraged to pass along the information to anyone that may be interested in sharing their thoughts regarding the recreational amenities in East Ridge.

Take the online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/East_Ridge_MP. For more information, visit the East Ridge Parks & Recreation booth on October 7th from 10am - 5pm at East Ridge Fall Festival.