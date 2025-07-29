New Collaborative Pop-Up Bike Park Installed Along Chattanooga’s Riverwalk

Thanks to an exciting collaboration between Hamilton County Parks & Recreation, SORBA Chattanooga, Outdoor Chattanooga, and Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, a brand-new pop-up bike park has landed along the Tennessee Riverwalk.

Modular bike skills features were recently installed near the Hubert Fry Center, transforming one of the city’s most popular greenways into a fun, accessible space for riders of all ages to build skills and confidence.

This project is part of a larger initiative to bring low-barrier, inclusive, and approachable access to mountain biking to more people across the region. The mobile, professionally designed features—purchased by Hamilton County in consultation with SORBA Chattanooga—offer a safe, welcoming space for riders of all ages and skill levels to build confidence, improve bike handling, and experience off-road biking in the heart of the city.

“Chattanooga has an incredible network of trail systems, but the leap from sidewalk to singletrack can be intimidating,” said Sunshine Loveless, Executive Director of SORBA Chattanooga. “These pop-up skills parks help bridge that gap—meeting people where they are and building excitement for future investments like a permanent pump track and bike skills park.”

By placing these features in a high-traffic, urban corridor, this collaboration is:

Supporting new and developing riders in a fun, social environment

Creating a clear path from greenways to singletrack trails

Promoting healthy, active lifestyles for youth and families

Supporting youth summer camps, school-based bike clubs, and after-school ride programs

Expanding awareness of local trail systems and bike recreation opportunities

Demonstrating a commitment to equity in outdoor access

“Our hope is that these modular features make it easier and more fun for people to try mountain biking in a safe, welcoming space,” said Brenna Kelly, Trails Manager for Hamilton County Parks & Recreation. “It's an opportunity to learn new skills, build confidence, and connect with the county’s expansive parks and trail systems.”

The features are available for public use daily from sunrise to sunset. The project will expand to Chester Frost Park later this year, providing campers and families with a dedicated space for bike play and skill development.

To help the public engage with the new features, SORBA Chattanooga and Outdoor Chattanooga will host monthly activation nights featuring:

Free ride time (bring your own bike)

Bikes and helmets available to borrow from Outdoor Chattanooga (limited quantity, first-come, first-served)

Games, giveaways, and fun

Intro to Mountain Biking classes on Sept. 19 and Oct. 10—$10 with bike included (register at outdoorchattanooga.com)

Upcoming Activation Dates:

August 8, September 19 and October 10 5:00 – 8:00 PM Tennessee Riverpark near the Hubert Fry Center, 4301 Amnicola Hwy.

“This is a fantastic example of how we can use modular infrastructure to enhance our parks and create new, more inclusive recreation opportunities for our community,” added Loveless. “We’re incredibly grateful to Hamilton County for their investment and commitment to alternative recreation and to Outdoor Chattanooga for building a bridge to recreation through low-cost instruction and access to recreational equipment.”