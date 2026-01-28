College Days, Late Nights, Music Icons Anchor February At The Tennessee Aquarium

From extended hours and discounted admission to nods to pop and rock royalty, there are plenty of reasons to fall head over heels with a trip to the Tennessee Aquarium in February.

During the College Days promotion, college students, faculty, and staff visiting from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28 can enjoy half-price admission to the Aquarium and 45-minute IMAX documentary film screenings.

After the discount, admission to the Aquarium is $20 for adults (regularly $39.95) and $15 for ages 5–17 (regularly $29.95). Children under five receive free admission. IMAX 45-minute documentary film tickets are $5 each for all ages (regularly $9.95).

Discounts only apply after presentation of the guest’s college ID, transcript, or pay stub and must be purchased on-site at the Aquarium’s Riverplace ticketing center (1 Broad St.) or at the IMAX box office (201 Chestnut St.). No discount is available for online ticket purchases. Everyone in the eligible party receives the discount.

College Days qualified individuals may also purchase an Aquarium Membership in February at 15% off.

The days may be short at this time of year, but the setting of the sun doesn’t mean an end to fun at the Aquarium.

On Feb. 7, 14, and 28, the Aquarium will extend its operating hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with last entry at 7 p.m. On these days, bars will be set up in the Aquarium between 4 and 7:30 p.m. with a selection of beer, wine, and sodas. Cash and cards will be accepted, and guests will be able to tour with their beverage. Members and River Society do not need reservations and may take advantage of these extended hours with their membership cards.

February fun will crescendo during events featuring (or inspired by) platinum-certified musical icons.

Much like Taylor Swift, after-hours events at the Aquarium have a “reputation” of being fabulous, fun, and entertaining. The latest of these, Nightlife: It’s a Love Story, will take place Friday, Feb. 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebrate the season of love at this adults-only, 21+ event, featuring themed drinks, delicious bites, and activities Swifties will love, including friendship bracelet- and Valentines-making stations. While exploring the River Journey building during the evening, guests will learn about the love languages of animals from the Aquarium’s education team.

From a pop queen to the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater will get all shook up by a limited run of EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, by visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.

Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert clips, and audio recordings, EPiC is more than a documentary and concert film. It is a cinematic experience.

The film includes restored and remastered footage re-discovered during the production of Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic, Elvis. Debuting exclusively in IMAX theaters, EPiC will be shown nightly from Wednesday, Feb. 18, to Tuesday, Feb. 24. The two showings on Feb. 19 and 20 will have a bar in the IMAX lobby (cash or card accepted) with beer, wine, and a specialty cocktail to enjoy while watching the movie.

For theater showtimes and advance ticket sales, visit tnaqua.org/imax