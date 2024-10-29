Collegedale's Imagination Station To Close November 4th For Renovations

Beginning Monday, November 4th, Collegedale’s Imagination Station will be temporarily closed for renovations.

The upgrades to the popular park are expected to be complete by mid-December, weather permitting. Upgrades to Imagination Station will include a new modern play structure with inclusive elements, benches, and shade coverings.

A mushroom seating area, a sensory wave climber, an animal trackers panel, and a music area are all part of the additional featured equipment. New benches, picnic tables and sun shades will also be installed in addition to adding new safety surfacing throughout the park.

“I am very excited that we are able to renovate Imagination Station and thankful to the Commission for approving the expenditure,” said Collegedale City Manager Wayon Hines. “I was a child when Imagination Station was initially constructed and I remember the excitement at that time. I am elated to see the renovation for the next generation of children to enjoy.”

The renovation project is a result of the city receiving the GameTime’s National Demonstration Site Grant as part of the 2024 Tennessee Recreation and Park Association (TRPA) Statewide Training and Funding Initiative. The grant is expected to save the city approximately half the cost on all playground equipment.

The city will implement a temporary pedestrian route that will avoid the work area but allow the greenway to remain usable.

For additional information and to follow updates to the park, go to Collegedale’s Facebook page @CityofCollegedale or at Collegedale Parks and Recreation Facebook page @Collegedaleparksandrec.