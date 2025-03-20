Community Invited To Provide Input On The 21st Century Waterfront

Since last summer, nationally recognized design experts have collaborated with local technical teams to refine the Evolving our Riverfront Parks plan for the future of Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront, and now the public is being invited to provide feedback on the near-final draft design at a Community Open House on Thursday, March 27th.

The community is welcome any time between 4pm and 7pm at the Tennessee Aquarium River Journey building to see the enhanced draft designs, including proposed recreational and play zones, riverside dining spaces, tree and plant types, lighting and walkability improvements, wayfinding (signage), and traffic speed reduction plans.

In July 2024, the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County leadership, in partnership with River City Company and the Chattanooga Design Studio, unveiled a new plan to build upon the legacy of the iconic Riverfront Parks to create a place where everyone can play and be active year-round.

The framework plan incorporated comments from thousands of residents, businesses, attractions, and other stakeholders that will honor history, celebrate arts and culture, connect district corridors, enhance the ecology, and provide shade and softening spaces along Ross’s Landing and the Chattanooga Green.

“Chattanooga’s iconic downtown riverfront is a place where Chattanoogans come together to enjoy time with friends and family and build a sense of community, and it’s integral to our economy and our identity,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “We have a responsibility to keep it a community treasure through new investment and reinvigorated civic engagement. I hope everyone who’s enjoyed the riverfront will learn more about these plans for its next chapter and get involved in this process.”

"We are reimagining Chattanooga’s world-renowned riverfront with local families at the heart of our plans," said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “In the tradition of Vision 2000 and the original revitalization of downtown, we are once again leaning into community input as we create new spaces that will change the Chattanooga riverfront experience for generations to come.”

“River City Company has brought together a local technical team – comprised of Chattanoogans with diverse skill sets ranging from event organizers to transportation experts – and top-tier design experts to produce something remarkable in our city. This invitation to the public is one more chance for every single Chattanoogan to tell us what they want to see at our riverfront,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company.

One of the changes to the framework plan was in response to the Veteran Memorial Park Committee.

“The decision to move the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Veterans Memorial Park to the Northshore reflects the desires of our veterans to both honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces and to provide a quiet, reflective site for veterans and their families” said Linda Moss Mines, Secretary of the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council. "Chattanooga and Hamilton County have long prided ourselves on being ‘the most patriotic city’ in the United States. For our community leaders to listen closely to our veterans and make informed decisions about this historic park serves as a model for other cities. This community takes great pride in serving the more than 55,000 veterans in the region who each chose to serve us/"

For those unable to attend the community open house, images of the draft plan, along with a survey, will be available at www.riverfrontparkscha.com from March 28 – April 11, 2025.

Using the input provided from the community open house and survey, River City Company will work with technical experts to create a final design, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of June 2025, with plans for the first phase of construction anticipated to commence in early 2026.