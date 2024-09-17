Community Invited To Update Chattanooga’s Outdoor Recreation Map

On September 19th, Outdoor Chattanooga will host an all-day community Map-a-Thon at the Philip Grymes Outdoor Chattanooga Center, inviting outdoor enthusiasts to help create the ultimate map of local recreational amenities.

The goal of this event is to bring together the wealth of community knowledge and compile it into a single, comprehensive map that everyone can use.

Currently, information about outdoor activities is scattered and difficult to access, making it challenging to find the perfect spot for your adventure.

As urban landscapes continually evolve, accurate and up-to-date mapping is essential for effective navigation, planning, and emergency response.

The Chattanooga Map-a-thon invites community members to play a crucial role in this effort by contributing their local knowledge and technical skills to improve our city’s mapping resources.

Event Details:

Date: September 19th, 2024

During the Map-a-Thon, participants will guide volunteer mappers to update key areas, verify existing data, and contribute new information using user-friendly mapping tools. No prior experience is needed—training and resources will be provided on-site to ensure everyone can participate effectively.

The event is open to all, regardless of experience. Participants can drop in throughout the day to share their knowledge of local outdoor amenities, learn about community-driven mapping, or simply connect with fellow outdoor enthusiasts. The day will include hands-on mapping sessions, a beginner-friendly "Learn to Map" station, and opportunities to collaborate on app development for outdoor navigation.

Event Highlights Include:

Mapping and App Sessions: Participants will map Chattanooga's outdoor amenities, including trails, parks, and water access points.

Learn to Map Station: New to mapping? No worries! A dedicated station will teach beginners the basics of OpenStreetMap (OSM) and how to contribute.

Community Collaboration: Work alongside local outdoor organizations and enthusiasts to share knowledge and create a valuable resource for everyone.

Supporting National Park City Efforts: This event is part of Chattanooga's initiative to become a National Park City, promoting outdoor engagement and conservation.

Chattanooga, the best outdoor city in America, deserves the best outdoor map. This event goes beyond simply mapping trails and parks—it’s about building a resource that benefits the entire community and makes Chattanooga’s natural beauty more accessible.

The map created during this event will be freely available for websites and mobile apps, ensuring Chattanooga’s outdoor assets are easily accessible to everyone.