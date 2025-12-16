Community Leaders Break Ground On Phase 1 Of The New Alton Park Connector Project

A small group of people gathered at Broad and 33rd Street on Saturday Dec. 13, for a groundbreaking ceremony for phase one of the Alton Park Connector.

“This groundbreaking of the Alton Park Connector marks more than the start of a new greenway,” District 7 City Council member Raquetta Dotley said.

“As the first neighborhood connection to the Tennessee Riverwalk, it represents a long -awaited promise, one that began more than 25 years ago with the city of Chattanooga's Alton Park master plan entitled a plan for change," Dotley continued.

"That plan recognized that strong neighborhoods, pedestrian connectivity, and access to opportunity are essential to Chattanooga's identity and future. And the chapter was thoughtfully written, but never fully finished. Today, we restarted this half-written chapter. Phase one of the Alton Park Connector is the continuation of a vision paused but not forgotten.”

The Alton Park Connector is a 2.6-mile trail meant to connect communities in South Chattanooga, such as Alton Park, Clifton Hills and East Lake, to the Tennessee Riverwalk and city infrastructure, according to a press release shared by Coeo Strategies on behalf of the Trust for Public Land. Phase 1 of the connector will see Broad Street connected to St. Elmo Avenue.

This Riverwalk is much more than just a recreational asset, said Jeff Pfitzer, Program Officer of the Benwood Foundation, one of the community partners making the connector possible. “It's connecting thousands to restaurants, connecting thousands to grocery stores, and it’s just a big economic boom. No doubt the folks of the Alton Park area are extremely excited.”

Congressman Chuck Fleischman said his office managed to secure $6.4 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the connector which will support phase three of the project. He thanked Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly for working with his office in getting things done.

I want to make absolutely certain that as we move forward, that all our neighbors, in Chattanooga and in Hamilton County have access to great things. “The mayor and I have an affinity for every neighborhood in Chattanooga,” he said. “We love it all. This is a beautiful place. I want to make absolutely certain that as we move forward, that all our neighbors, in Chattanooga and in Hamilton County have access to great things. This is just the beginning, and I'm going to end with a special thanks to our mayor, because what he does on an annual basis with his staff.”

“It's not just a greenway,” said Mayor Kelly. “This demonstrates our commitment to bringing the benefits of an outdoor driven city and all the health, mental health and physical health benefits that that refers to neighborhoods that need it most. It will help these residents get to parks, to schools, to jobs, and essential services more safely and easily, where they can walk, bike, and join nature, close to home, and it ensures that all residents experience. access from community activity and community investment.”

Brian Smith Communications and Marketing Director of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors said this phase will introduce a 12-foot-wide concrete trail along a former rail line, featuring safe at-grade and below-grade railroad crossings, enhanced pedestrian access to a path already created along West 33rd. This section will cross Broad St to St Elmo Ave.

Along with environmental upgrades, increased visibility, lighting, signage, and wayfinding will be placed along the greenway. This portion of the project will be completed by summer of 2026. Phase 3, connecting 33rd to Southside Chattanooga Park will begin soon after.