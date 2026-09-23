Community Powered Outdoor Recreation Map-A-Thon Set for This Thursday

Outdoor enthusiasts, local mappers, and community members are invited to shape the ultimate local navigation resource at the Outdoor Recreation Map-a-thon on Thursday, September 24, at the Philip Grymes Outdoor Chattanooga Center.

As one of the premier outdoor cities in America and National’s 1st National Park City, Chattanooga boasts a rapidly expanding network of trails, parks, and water access points.

To keep up with this growth, the Map-a-thon brings the community together to build one free, comprehensive, and up-to-date outdoor map for everyone to use.

Whether you are a seasoned adventurer with deep local trail knowledge, a GIS enthusiast, or a beginner looking to learn new skills, this drop-in event offers a hands-on opportunity to collaborate and contribute to Chattanooga’s and the region’s outdoor community.

Date: Thursday, September 24th

Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Drop in anytime)

Location: Philip Grymes Outdoor Chattanooga Center in Coolidge Park

Free; open to the public (No prior mapping experience required)

Participants are welcome to drop in at any point during event hours to share local knowledge, learn mapping tools, and connect with fellow outdoor advocates.

For more information about the Outdoor Recreation Mapathon, please visit outdoorchattanooga.com/calendar.