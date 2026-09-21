Crabtree Farms 2026 Fall Plant Sale & Pollinator Festival Kicks Off Friday

Crabtree Farms invites the community to celebrate the beauty and abundance of autumn during its annual Fall Plant Sale & Pollinator Festival, taking place Friday, September 25 through Sunday, September 27 at 1000 E. 30th Street in Chattanooga.

One of Chattanooga's favorite seasonal traditions, the weekend combines the region's largest selection of fall-ready plants with educational programming, local artisans, live music, family activities, and opportunities to learn how pollinators support healthy gardens and thriving ecosystems.

Visitors can shop thousands of perennials, native plants, herbs, trees, shrubs, and cool-season vegetables while connecting with local growers, nonprofit organizations, artists, and makers. Throughout the weekend, pollinator educators will share practical ways to create habitat for butterflies, bees, hummingbirds, and other beneficial wildlife.

"Every plant we grow has the potential to nourish not only our gardens, but our community," said Liz Simmons, Executive Director of Crabtree Farms. "The Fall Plant Sale & Pollinator Festival is an opportunity for people to discover beautiful plants, learn from local experts, and support the work Crabtree Farms does year-round."

Admission is free and open to the public.

In addition to the plant sale, guests can enjoy:

Thousands of fall plants and native species

Pollinator education and demonstrations

Local artisan vendors

Live music (Friday & Saturday)

Family-friendly activities

Food trucks (Friday & Saturday)

Community organizations

Seasonal inspiration for gardeners of every experience level

Vendor, musician, volunteer, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Learn more at crabtreefarms.org