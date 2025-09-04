Crabtree Farms Gears Up For Their Popular Annual Fall Plant Sale

The seasons are changing and it’s time for fall planting. So grab your friends and your family and bring them out to Crabtree Farms’ Fall Plant Sale on September 27 & 28.

Choose from thousands of annuals, perennials, food bearing, and/or medicinal plants that have been carefully selected to promote successful cultivation and encourage an ecosystem of native, non-invasive species for your home gardens.

While you’re shopping, you can enjoy live music and refreshing beverages for sale, with proceeds benefiting the Community Garden Program.

Looking for your favorite fall vegetables? They’ve got so many to choose from. The fall is also the best time to plant your perennial fruit trees, blackberries, blueberries and figs. They’ll even have some of the infamous pawpaw fruit trees for sale.

All proceeds of the Fall Plant Sale directly support Crabtree Farms’ educational programs for youth and adults and the Crabtree Community Garden. Questions about the upcoming plant sale? Contact us them at info@crabtreefarms.org or call (423) 493-9155.

Nestled in the heart of the beautiful Clifton Hills neighborhood, just outside of downtown Chattanooga, this 22-acre nonprofit urban farm has been a beacon of sustainable farming practices and a hub for community development since its inception.

They grow fresh produce and donate it to feed those in our community who need it the most, host educational workshops on topics from Herbal Remedies and Beekeeping to Sourdough and Kombucha making, connect folks from the community with free garden plots, plants, and resources so they can learn about gardening and grow their own food, and provide opportunities for volunteers to come out and work in the greenhouse and veggie farm, learning valuable skills about plants and farming.

