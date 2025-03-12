Crabtree Farms Hosts 25th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival This April

It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga continues its beloved tradition for the 25th year — they're ringing in spring with their 25th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival.

This year, there will be over 18,000 annuals, perennials, food bearing, and/or medicinal plants that have been carefully selected to promote successful cultivation and encourage an ecosystem of native, non-invasive species for your home gardens.

The 25th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival will be held Friday, April 25th through Sunday April 27th.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be local vendors, live music, kids’ activities, food trucks, and Crabtree swag available for the community to enjoy at this family friendly event. On Sunday, there will only be plants available for sale.

All proceeds of the 25th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival directly support Crabtree Farms’ educational programs for youth and adults and the Crabtree Community Garden.

Questions about the upcoming plant sale? Contact them at info@crabtreefarms.org

Details: