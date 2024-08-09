Crabtree Farms To Host 22nd Annual Fall Plant Sale And Festival

Crabtree Farms continues their tradition of providing a full array of edible and ornamental, regionally appropriate plant varieties to the community at their annual Fall Plant Sale and Festival.

This year’s 22nd Annual Fall Plant Sale & Festival will be held the weekend of September 21 & 22 from 9am-3pm, with vendors both days.

Thousands of annuals, perennials, food bearing, and/or medicinal plants have been carefully selected to encourage an ecosystem of native, non-invasive species for your fall gardens.

In addition to the plant starts, local artisans, chefs and musicians will offer their talents and we’ll have hayrides for the kids! Bring your friends for a lovely day on the farm!

All proceeds directly support Crabtree Farms’ educational and community gardening programs. Special thanks to our event partner EPB.

Questions about the upcoming plant sales? Contact them via email at info@crabtreefarms.org or call (423) 493-9155.

Details:

Crabtree Farms: 1000 East 30th St. Chattanooga, TN 37407

Free Parking and Admission