Crown Subaru, Green Steps Partner To Clean Up Litter At Citico Creek Sunday

As part of their annual Subaru Loves the Earth campaign, Crown Subaru is partnering with Green Steps to host a litter clean-up at Citico Creek this Sunday and invites the community to join the effort.

Volunteers will meet at Carver Recreation Center (600 N Orchard Knob Ave) at Noon for trash grabbers, bags, gloves, waders, and refreshments, then split into groups to clear litter alongside the creek. At 2:15 PM, volunteers will return equipment and enjoy more refreshments.

Those looking to help clean up and preserve Citico Creek can review event details and sign up using the event page here.

Participants are encouraged to monitor their email for updates related to rescheduling in the event of inclement weather.

Founded in 2017, Green Steps is a Chattanooga non-profit that aims to eradicate litter and reduce waste through education and community clean-ups. Subaru Loves the Earth is a core part of Subaru of America, Inc.’s “Love Promise,” and is part of their ongoing commitment to environmental protection.

To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth’s local and national impact, visit their website here.