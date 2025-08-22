Darde Long, Friends Of The Zoo, Celebrate 40 Years Of Shared Service

Chattanooga Zoo president and CEO Dardenelle Long celebrated her 40th anniversary of service at the Zoo as well as the 40th anniversary of the Friends of the Zoo (FOZ), the non-profit organization that manages the facility.

The celebration was held in Mimi’s Pavilion inside the zoo on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Darde started as a zookeeper in 1985, working alongside only one other employee who was primarily a groundskeeper. She became zoo supervisor in the mid-1990s and zoo director later in the decade. She became president and CEO in 2010 and has led the Zoo through the journeys of AZA accreditation (Association of Zoos and Aquariums), expansion from one and a half to fourteen acres and many other key milestones like opening the new Cape of Africa section last summer.

“Those who know me well know that I typically shy away from attention,” said Darde. “However, I am thrilled to join our community in celebrating Friends of the Zoo. Their steadfast commitment and dedication have been instrumental in our growth, and I welcome the opportunity to acknowledge their partnership. I can't stop tearing up, because there are so many people that came today that were so instrumental in us being here and meant so much to the zoo. I'm stunned.”

Tennessee State Senator Bo Watson said he met Darde years ago when the zoo was home to one cage holding two Rhesus monkeys. He said Darde made him aware that Chattanooga’s Zoo was not receiving funds from the state like all the other zoos. Together they worked to secure yearly funding. He also credited her leadership in helping the zoo grow. Chattanooga Zoo now houses 500 animals representing more than 150 species.

The Senator said Chattanooga Zoo went from near closure in 1985 to being named best non-profit organization by the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce in 2023.

“To recognize this auspicious day for the Friends of the Zoo, as well as for the individual member and leader of the Friends of the Zoo, the Senate has passed a proclamation,” Bo said. “We will memorialize this when we return to session in January. The Hamilton County delegation will bring a resolution to the floor of the House and the Senate that will then enshrine this moment of Tennessee's history.”

City of Chattanooga’s Senior Advisor to the Mayor for Legislative Initiatives, Chris Anderson said August 21, has been recognized as “Darde Long and Friends of the Zoo Day” in the city.

Friends of Zoo Board President Bob Stewart said “Darde’s impactful leadership has been transformational beyond expectation. Under her executive direction, our beloved zoo has evolved from the humblest of origins to an AZA accredited zoological park becoming a crown jewel in the city of Chattanooga. Her leadership personifies a selfless spirit devoted to the care of animals, the promotion of humankind, and to the enhancement of the quality of life for both.”

“I never envisioned the Zoo growing so much and coming so far,” said Darde. “I can't begin to name all the people who made the zoo what it is today. From school children who collected change to donors that took a leap of faith, there are countless people who helped make the zoo such a jewel in our community. I am humbled to have had the privilege of being a part of something so incredible.”

She acknowledged her staff and said they helped her provide quality care and habitats for the animals. She said the hardest part of their job is when a zoo animal passes.

“Each time we build a better place for an animal that is what lifts me up,” she said. “It lifts the team up.”

“Under Dardi's leadership, team isn't just a word, it's a way of life,” said former board member Joe Horn. “Thank you all for your passion, your laughter, and your willingness to charge ahead. No matter how different our starting points were, we ended up side-by-side making magic. Thank you all for loving the animals and the people that come through the gate.”

Darde was presented a glass award honoring her service and dedication to the zoo.