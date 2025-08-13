Dardenelle Long To Celebrate 40 Years Of Service At The Chattanooga Zoo

On August 21, Chattanooga Zoo president and CEO Dardenelle Long will celebrate her 40th anniversary of service at the Zoo.

Long started as a zookeeper in 1985, working alongside only one other employee who was primarily a groundskeeper. Long became zoo supervisor in the mid-1990s and zoo director later in the decade.

She became president and CEO in 2010 and has led the Zoo through the journeys of AZA accreditation (Association of Zoos and Aquariums), expansion from one and a half to fourteen acres and many other key milestones like opening the new Cape of Africa section last summer.

“I never envisioned the Zoo growing so much and coming so far,” said Long. “I can't begin to name all of the people who made the Zoo what it is today. From school children who collected change to donors that took a leap of faith, there are countless people who helped make the Zoo such a jewel in our community. I am humbled to have had the privilege of being a part of something so incredible.”

Friends of the Zoo (FOZ) — the nonprofit organization that manages Chattanooga Zoo — is also celebrating its 40-year anniversary. FOZ was created in 1985 to improve all facets of the Zoo, fundraise and strategically plan the Zoo’s long-term future.

Following its formation, Chattanooga Zoo would go on to achieve AZA accreditation in 1998 and open a series of new Zoo sections like Gombe Forest, the Himalayan Passage and Corcovado Jungle featuring chimpanzees, red pandas, snow leopards, jaguars, spider monkeys and many other species from around the globe.

On August 21, starting at 10 a.m., the Zoo will honor both Darde Long and Friends of the Zoo with a ceremony under Mimi’s Pavilion. This special celebration is open to the public and will feature a presentation including representatives from the state of Tennessee, the City of Chattanooga, FOZ and others. Additionally, August 21 has been recognized as “Darde Long and Friends of the Zoo Day” in both the state of Tennessee and the city of Chattanooga.

“Those who know me well know that I typically shy away from attention,” said Long. “However, I am thrilled to join our community in celebrating Friends of the Zoo. Their steadfast commitment and dedication have been instrumental in our growth, and I welcome the opportunity to acknowledge their partnership.”

After the program concludes, guests will enjoy ambassador animal meet and greets, refreshments, giveaways and a display with relics from the Zoo’s past.

While anyone is welcome to attend the 40-year celebration, guests will still need to purchase general admission Zoo tickets to enter the Zoo. This event will bear no extra cost for Chattanooga Zoo members.

For more information about Chattanooga Zoo, visit chattzoo.org. To learn more about Zoo memberships, visit chattzoo.org/visit/memberships. Chattanooga Zoo annual memberships start at just $60.