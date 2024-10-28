Debunking The Horror: Tennessee Bats Essential To Ecosystem, Economy

From vampires to Dracula to the Halloween thriller Bats, stories often paint bats as scary animals.

A spooky Halloween-themed campaign Real Scary Movies by conservation groups, including Defenders of Wildlife, aims to dispel common myths about bats - who are often-misunderstood creatures.

Ben Prater - southeast program director with Defenders of Wildlife - said there's more than 1,200 species of bats worldwide, and many species of bats across the Southeast are teetering on the edge of extinction, with several populations critically endangered.

"They face many threats, one of which that's been particularly damaging is a disease known as white nose syndrome," said Prater. "It's a fungal disease which causes hibernating bats to have increased risk of death and mortality."

Tennessee is home to 15 species of bats. Prater said bats are essential to the ecosystem and Tennessee's economy because they control pests and also pollinate food crops.

Recent studies estimate that bats eat enough pests to save more than $1 billion per year in crop damage and pesticide costs in the U.S. corn industry alone, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Prater said many bat species depend on mature forests, especially national forests. These habitats are threatened by logging, road construction and development.

To protect these vital creatures, they aim to educate the public and encourage them to find ways to support conservation efforts.

"Number one is just reducing pollution," said Prater. "So try to eliminate or greatly reduce the use of any kind of pesticides around your home. If you've got property, you're lucky enough to have a wood lot or some trees, if it's not causing any kind of threat to your home or your property, leave those dead and dying trees standing. Those are critically important wildlife habitat."

Prater emphasized the importance of East Tennessee's public lands, such as Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Cherokee National Forest, for bats and other wildlife.

While federal protections exist, National Forests lack specific safeguards for habitats, making public involvement in forest planning crucial for conserving these ecosystems.