Designing With Color: Bring A Little Black Magic Into Your Garden This Fall

If you're a fan of Halloween décor and that old black magic has you in its spell, you might consider continuing your dark arts bent into the garden.

Here are a few tips from Master Gardener Ann Bartlett on ways to incorporate a little black magic into your landscape.

Many years ago I read a magazine article about a woman who tore out her two-year-old, professionally planned landscape because she wanted to have nothing but black and green flowers. At the time I thought that she must have more money than sense. The tincture of time has not altered my view of her judgement.

That being said, there is an amazing array of black and green flowers to choose from, and there are many ways to incorporate them into your garden design.

Black and Green Flower Choices Abound

There have long been flowering tobacco, zinnias, gladioli, and bells of Ireland in the green flower realm. Believe it or not there, is an heirloom China rose that has green flowers!

Now a green plumed celosia named Sylphid brings a cooling contrast to the hot pink and orange we generally associate with celosia. Green is also found in the perennial garden with echinacea and rudbeckia.

Green Twister, a mutant of the Magnus coneflower, has pink and green petals that vary from flower to flower. New green cone flower cultivars seem to come onto the market every year.

Whether seen in flower, fruit, or foliage, black is really very dark purple or maroon. Some selections have been around for quite some time: Dark-leaved dahlias date from the 1920s. Now there is a season-spanning selection of black flowering plants. For autumn into early spring there are pansies, hellebores, and tulips.

For late spring into summer there are several iris and old-fashioned hollyhocks. I have spotted black gladiolas and a black lily in local big-box stores. My personal favorite is the ornamental pepper "Black Pearl." This plant’s shiny black fruits cluster above dark purple leaves.

Think Contrast to Make Black Flowers Shine

Dark foliage plants need the contrast of silver, gold, or green leaves to make an impact. A dark backdrop absorbs dark plants like a black hole. For example, I planted the elephant ear, "Black Coral," in a white pot, but it never stood out against the weathered wooden fence behind it.

To shine, black flowers need the contrast of either pastel or neon bright companions. Where better to experiment than with containers of annuals? The bachelor's button "Black Gem" has been around since the 1940s, and now there is a new bachelor's button named "Black Magic".

Let your black flowers stand out against silver foliage. Black petunias play well with pale pink or yellow partners.

Don't Forget About Black Vegetables

For those who prefer vegetables to flowers, there are some black novelties to be had. There is a popcorn called Dakota Black, which has black kernels. Martian Jewels is a sweet corn with white kernels and a deep violet cob. Indigo Rose is a blackish cherry tomato.

For the cool-season garden, how about a medium spicy Round Black Spanish radish? Black Kat pumpkins sound perfect for Halloween.

As we approach the night when all the world is black and gold, consider something novel for your fall garden and beyond.