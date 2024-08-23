Drought Prompts Rescue Of One Of Our Most-Endangered Aquatic Species

Few things trigger louder or more distressing alarm bells among freshwater biologists than watching a waterway dry up during a severe, prolonged drought.

That’s especially true when the disappearing stream is home to one of America’s most-imperiled fish.

In late July, reports of dramatically withered streams atop Walden Ridge north of Chattanooga spurred an emergency rescue operation to prevent the extinction of the federally endangered Laurel Dace, which scientists consider to be among the 10 most-at-risk fish in North America.

This effort was carried out by representatives from the Tennessee Aquarium, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the University of Georgia’s River Basin Center in coordination with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. In all, 105 adult Laurel Dace were removed from dangerously dry streams and successfully relocated to the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute (TNACI) near downtown Chattanooga.

All but one of the collected fish survived the relocation and are now thriving in temporary human care, where they will remain until conditions in their few native streams are sufficiently improved for them to be returned safely.

“The Laurel Dace are doing great,” says Abbey Holsopple, the Aquarium’s recovery biologist. “They almost seem relieved to have fresh, clean water and plentiful food sources, which they weren't getting in the wild during the drought.”

Even if it’s in the species’ best interest, any decision by wildlife managers and biologists to remove an animal — especially one as endangered as the Laurel Dace — from its home is not entered into lightly.

Relocation carries inherent dangers, from injuries and stress during transport to adverse reactions to different foods, temperature, or water chemistry while in human care.

On the other hand, drought conditions can lead to higher water temperatures, lower oxygen levels, reduced access to food and crowded living conditions, all of which are daunting challenges for fish to overcome.

“The fish in the stream can get trapped into these pools with nowhere to go,” Holsopple says. “Imagine if you were at a concert and you're surrounded by people on every side of you. You're rubbing up against each other. It's hot; it's uncomfortable.

“Spending every single day of your life with that many people around you just increases the stress and can lead to issues like disease.”

Weighing the risks of removing Laurel Dace against the danger of letting them ride out the drought, the Aquarium and its partners decided the species needed their help more than it needed to be left alone.

“When you're a conservation biologist, you're working with these critically endangered species, which is kind of like having a patient who's in the ICU,” says Dr. Anna George, the Aquarium’s vice president of conservation science and education.

“What really weighed heavily on us was knowing that, given how critically endangered the Laurel Dace is, inaction could have led to the permanent extinction of this species.”

With its golden-striped flanks, red belly, highlighter yellow fins, and crimson lips, the Laurel Dace is like a living statement piece for the under-celebrated beauty of freshwater fish.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service first identified the Laurel Dace as a species potentially in need of protection under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in the early 2000s. It posted notice that it was elevating the Laurel Dace to candidate status for listing in 2007. In 2011, the Laurel Dace’s endangered listing was finalized, and the Service has been monitoring the remaining populations along with the Aquarium and other partners ever since.

As recently as 2012, Laurel Dace were still found in five streams flowing along Walden Ridge, but 12 years of rampant habitat degradation have reduced the species’ range to two of these waterways.