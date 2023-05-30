East Ridge's "Splash Pad" To Open Thursday For The 2023 Season

The City of East Ridge plans to open the East Ridge Splash Pad on Thursday, June 1.

The Splash Pad will be open from 11am – 7pm daily from June to September.

Hours of operation may vary due to weather conditions and required maintenance during the summer season.

In addition to the existing Splash Pad, Parks & Recreation staff have added benches inside the observation area and plan to purchase shade structures for all participants to utilize during their visit.

For more information regarding East Ridge Splash Pad, please contact the East Ridge Parks and Recreation department or visit eastridgeparksandrec.com.