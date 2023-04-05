Embrace Nature's Best At Rock City’s 14th Annual EarthDayz Celebration

Experience nature’s best at Rock City Gardens’ 14th annual EarthDayz event April 15, 16, 22 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Among serene pathways of spring plants and flowers, living plant characters, live music and family-fun activities, an adventure awaits!

There is nothing like an outdoor stroll along the Enchanted Trail – leashed pets are invited too! Be on lookout for several characters made to look like living plants and trees. They blend into their natural surroundings and roam the gardens daily until 5 p.m. And new this year, see the sun puppet from Playful Evolving Monsters, a theatrical puppet group teaching the importance of environmental sustainability.

Looking for an all-natural activity and souvenir to take home? Stop by the pavilion to make-and-take beeswax wraps, a sustainable alternative to plastic wrap (included with admission).

Take in the spectacular seven-state view with refreshing butterfly pea tea from Café 7 or a funnel cake with powdered sugar and green icing at Cliff Terrace, while enjoying live music from master drummer Kofi Mawuko. Make room for more treats at the Fudge Kitchen, featuring a “Salt of the Earth” sea salt and caramel fudge made especially for this event.

Wings to Soar, a local nonprofit that cares for non-releasable birds of prey, hosts raptor shows throughout the day. See spectacular birds up close, including owls, eagles, hawks, falcons and one very entertaining vulture!

Visit www.seerockcity.com/earthdayz for all event times and activities, and to purchase tickets in advance.

EarthDayz revolves around Rock City’s commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle, its stewardship of nature and its commitment to education and the environment. Discover how conservation and continual enhancements have shaped and preserved Rock City’s geological wonders for the last 90 years. Rock City is once again partnering with Orange Grove Center as they provide park-wide recycling pickup for the attraction. Orange Grove has served adults and children with intellectual disabilities for 70 years.

To find out more, go to www.orangegrovecenter.org.

Rock City Gardens is located high atop Lookout Mountain, just six miles from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee. One of the South’s most popular natural attractions, Rock City is known for its seven-state view, unique geological and botanical wonders along a 4,100-foot walking trail, massive ancient rock formations, a cascading waterfall and Swing-A-Long Bridge that spans nearly 200 feet.