End Summer In Style With The Annual Chatt Town Cool Down Festival

Are you ready to fall in love with the great outdoors? Get ready for a day of exploration, fun, and escape the summer heat and splash into refreshing and relaxing fun at the Chatt Town Cool Down Festival at Ross’s Landing.

Happening on Friday and Saturday, August 23-24, there will be lots of opportunities for you to get your feet wet, no matter your experience level. They’ll have anything you could need to cool off your feet and chill out.

Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or just starting to dip your toes into the world of outdoor activities, this event is perfect for you. Organizers are offering a variety of free activities to help you embrace nature and build confidence in your outdoor adventures.

In other words, there will be lots of opportunities for you to get your feet wet, no matter your experience level. A foam slide, a cold plunge, climbing, slacklines, water games, disc golf, and the infamous Paddle Down Parade, this weekend is built for family friendly fun.

Best of all, the entire event is free!

The festival is a rain or shine event. However, if weather events make paddling unsafe (high winds, lightning, etc.), they will have to pause the festival until the area has been determined safe for at least 30 minutes.

You can find the full schedule with information about each program here.

Friday at Ross Landing - August 23

6PM-8PM: Black Women Paddle with The H20 Life

6PM-9PM: Foam Dance Party with DJ D-Whitt

6:30PM-7PM: Roller Derby Performance

7PM-7:30PM: Soul Steppers Step Group

7:30PM-8PM: Daizy Skates Roller Dance

8PM-9PM: Sunset Yoga with Alexis Willis

8PM-9PM: Chattanooga Circus Collective Aeriels

9PM-10PM: Lookout Wild Films

Saturday at Coolidge Park - August 24