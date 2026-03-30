Enterprise South Nature Park's Wildwood Playscape Grand Opening Set For April 24

Hamilton County Parks & Recreation is proud to announce the grand opening of the Wildwood Playscape at Enterprise South Nature Park on Friday, April 24 at 1:00 PM, as part of the community’s Earth Week celebration.

Nestled within the natural beauty of Enterprise South, Wildwood Playscape is a one-of-a-kind, nature-inspired play environment designed to spark imagination, encourage exploration, and connect children and families to the outdoors. Built with organic materials and thoughtfully integrated into the surrounding landscape, the playscape reflects the spirit of adventure and stewardship that defines Hamilton County’s parks.

“As parents of five kids, Shelby and I are always looking for outdoor spaces where our family can spend time together and kids can be kids.” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “The new Wildwood Playscape at Enterprise South Nature Park is a credit to the creativity of the county’s parks department who have built a space that will invite children to use their imagination, and connect with the outdoors.”

The grand opening celebration will feature:

Ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:00 PM

Local food truck

Family-friendly activities and interactive experiences

A chance to meet the wood carving artist behind the playscape’s unique features

The Wildwood Playscape is part of Hamilton County’s continued investment in outdoor recreation, creative play, and meaningful community spaces. Located within Enterprise South Nature Park, one of the region’s most treasured outdoor destinations, the playscape offers a new reason for families to gather, explore, and make lasting memories.

Please note: The playscape area is currently closed to the public for safety until the official grand opening. For everyone’s safety, we kindly ask that visitors do not enter the playscape area at this time, as crews and volunteers are actively working on site to prepare for opening day.

Community members of all ages are invited to attend and celebrate this exciting addition to Hamilton County’s park system during Earth Week 2026!

For more information about Hamilton County Parks & Recreation programs and parks, visit parks.hamiltontn.gov.