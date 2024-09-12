Fall Colors At Rock City Expected To Be Unbe-Leaf-Able

Celebrate the splendor of autumn at Rock City’s Fall Colors, Sept. 14 to Nov. 8. This daytime experience features colorful fall decorations and flowers, bluegrass performances, seasonal menu items and more.

Native fall wildflowers and seasonal color radiate from the new Standing Stones Garden, and the Stone Vista Garden is beaming with Black Eyed Susans and other native wildflowers.

The autumn-colored glow of hanging lanterns guides the way through the Grand Corridor and Hall of the Mountain King. And of course, there are hay bales and pumpkin scenes – even mini pumpkins to paint!

Old-time music and bluegrass sounds of Appalachia serenade Lover’s Leap with live performances daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be on “Lookout” for gnomes at Rock City! These magical inhabitants can be found on a gnome scavenger hunt. Look for hidden gnome homes or mysterious enchanted footprints while listening for fairies.

Try a roasted red pepper bisque topped with bacon bits and parmesan cheese served in a bread bowl at Café 7. At Big Rock Grill, enjoy an ultimate grilled cheese, topped with a variety of cheeses on buttered Texas toast. Pumpkin pie fudge and seasonal candies from the Fudge Kitchen are delicious take-home sweets! Swing by Woodland Wonders for sunflower and wildflower honey from Savannah Bee Company.

For more info and to purchase tickets, go to www.seerockcity.com/fall.

Rock City is one of the South’s most popular natural attractions. Known for its unique geological and botanical wonders, the enchanted, 4,100-foot walking trail is a true marvel of nature featuring massive ancient rock formations, a large waterfall that cascades down Lookout Mountain and the Swing-A-Long Bridge that spans nearly 200 feet.