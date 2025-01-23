February Brings After-Hours Social, College Days Discount To The Aquarium

The Aquarium’s adults-only, after-hours social, Nightlife, returns with a special Valentine's-themed event on Feb. 7 based around the theme “Love Languages of the Ocean”.

A special outing for guests ages 21 and up, Nightlife will feature after-hours admission to the Aquarium’s Ocean Journey building from 6 to 9 p.m. As they explore, attendees can sip beer or wine while enjoying caricature artists, selfie stations and, naturally, a host of marine life.

It’s a perfect evening for couples “sea-king” a fun date night. Learn more at tickets.tnaqua.org/events/

But wait, there's more this February.

College students and faculty “otter” take full advantage of the Tennessee Aquarium’s College Days discount to get half off admission in February.

The discount is offered daily, except Saturdays, from Feb. 2 to 20. During this period, college students, faculty and staff will receive a 50% discount on Aquarium admission and tickets to 45-minute films at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater. The discount applies to every person in the eligible individual’s party.

To receive the College Days discount, guests must present a valid student ID, transcript or employee paystub. Tickets must be purchased on-site at the Aquarium’s Riverplace ticketing center (1 Broad St.) or at the IMAX 3D Theater box office, located on Chestnut Street. The discount can be applied to tickets for a future date that falls within the College Days period.

With the discount, Aquarium admission is $20 for adults (regularly $39.95) and $15 for children ages 5-17 (regularly $29.95). Children under five always receive free admission. IMAX 45-minute film tickets are $5 each for all ages (regularly $9.95).

Eligible guests also can save on unlimited annual visits with a 15% discount on Dual or Family Memberships. A full breakdown of Membership benefits and terms is available at tnaqua.org/members. Learn more about College Days at tnaqua.org/college-days

Guests who haven’t visited the Aquarium recently will find new “wows” in locations that might be easy to miss if you don’t slow down and take the time to look, like the Rivers of the World gallery’s Freshwater Pipefish exhibit. There, newly added Long Mouth Freshwater Pipefish glide among lush aquatic vegetation. These cousins of ocean-dwelling seahorses are the largest pipefish in the world and can grow up to 16 inches long.

The world’s largest pipefish live alongside one of its smallest puffer species: the Dwarf Pufferfish. Topping out at just over 1 inch long, this diminutive crustacean eater can be easy to miss if you don’t slow down to look for it.

At the IMAX 3D Theater, guests can catch six films in February that will help brighten the winter drear:

45-minute films:

The Blue Angels 3D — Enjoy never-before-seen footage that chronicles a year with one of the world’s most storied flight demonstration squadrons featuring aerial aces from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

— Enjoy never-before-seen footage that chronicles a year with one of the world’s most storied flight demonstration squadrons featuring aerial aces from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. Animal Kingdom 3D — An educational journey from A to Z, the film introduces younger audiences to a global cast of fascinating animals and explores how humans can help protect them.

— An educational journey from A to Z, the film introduces younger audiences to a global cast of fascinating animals and explores how humans can help protect them. T. REX 3D — See the “tyrant lizard king” of the Cretaceous Period in stunning CGI, and learn how modern science has reimagined our understanding of this ancient apex predator.

— See the “tyrant lizard king” of the Cretaceous Period in stunning CGI, and learn how modern science has reimagined our understanding of this ancient apex predator. Blue Whales: Return of the Giants 3D — Gain new insights into the life of the largest animal ever to have lived on the only screen in Chattanooga big enough to do this leviathan justice.

Feature-length films:

Becoming Led Zeppelin — The first-ever authorized documentary about the British legends that Foo Fighters’ front man Dave Grohl described in a Rolling Stone essay as “the greatest rock & roll band of all time.” (Playing Feb. 6 – 12.)

— The first-ever authorized documentary about the British legends that Foo Fighters’ front man Dave Grohl described in a Rolling Stone essay as “the greatest rock & roll band of all time.” (Playing Feb. 6 – 12.) Captain America: Brave New World — Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plot. (Playing Feb. 13 – 27.)

For a complete list of IMAX films, showtimes, tickets and more, visit tnaqua.org/imax

And finally, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour continues at the Aquarium through Feb. 28. A special, weekend stamp rally for visitors to collect themed stamps in an Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed booklet will take place Feb. 22-23.