Enjoy Fin-Tastic Art Of Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Touring Its Neighborhood

After rising to national attention through a harrowing rescue by Tennessee Aquarium scientists in 2024, one of North America’s most-endangered fishes, the Laurel Dace, has been immortalized in a statue currently touring locations near its last remaining native streams.

The sculpture was made from recycled plastic litter by Oregon-based artistic collective Washed Ashore. It depicts a pair of Laurel Dace with their distinctive red bellies, golden bodies, highlighter yellow fins and red lips. The pair are depicted swimming above a gravelly stream bed similar to the last two streams where the species is still found on Walden’s Ridge north of Chattanooga.

The sculpture debuted at the Tennessee Aquarium in November during the grand opening of the S.T.R.E.A.M. Learning Center, supported by Unum. Now, it’s going on the road to raise awareness of this embattled species’ plight through temporary residencies at schools and other locations in Rhea and Bledsoe Counties.

With its basis on the Pacific coastline — also the source of its recycled art supplies — Washed Ashore’s slogan is “art to save the sea.” In this case, however, being able to shine a spotlight on an incredibly imperiled inland species was a breath of fresh water, says Washed Ashore Artist and Exhibit Manager Marilyn Wright.

“Most of our designs feature sea creatures, but we have been looking for opportunities to raise awareness about freshwater species as well,” said Marilyn Wright, Washed Ashore artist and exhibit manager. “When we heard about the efforts to save the Laurel Dace from extinction, we recognized the opportunity to create a work of art that would help people fall in love with, and want to protect, these gorgeous fish.”

From mid-February to mid-May, the sculpture will visit schools and businesses before finally going on display at the city hall in Spring City. This Rhea County community is located downhill from the Laurel Dace’s headwater streams and was the host site last May for the inaugural Laurel Dace Day celebration co-organized by the Aquarium and Spring City’s community leaders.

Laurel Dace Day will return on May 16, presented by Dayton, Tennessee-based Nokian Tyres.

“Nokian Tyres is pleased to partner with the Tennessee Aquarium again this year to support conservation of the Laurel Dace,” said Nokian Tyres Senior Communications Manager Wes Boling. “It is gratifying to see Rhea County and Southeast Tennessee communities unite toward our shared goal of environmental stewardship, represented by this special Washed Ashore sculpture and realized through exciting events like the Race for the Laurel Dace.”

Whether it's the show of community support evidenced by Laurel Dace Day or the effort of artists thousands of miles from its dwindling home, the saga of the Laurel Dace showcases how vital human cooperation is to addressing complicated conservation issues.

“Conservation involves all people — scientists, landowners, community members and city leaders — especially when working with a species only found in a couple of locations,” says Helaina Gomez, the Aquarium’s watershed conservation coordinator.

"The public has been vital in our restoration efforts of the Laurel Dace,” she adds. "We could not have accomplished these positive impacts without their support, and I’m thrilled to drive this work forward in 2026, especially for the next generation of nature lovers.”

During its tour, the sculpture will be welcomed in celebratory fashion by its host schools with appearances by “Laurel” the Aquarium’s Laurel Dace mascot as well as a pep rally to build excitement and teach students about the species' history and ongoing conservation efforts.

Laurel Dace sculpture tour dates:

Feb. 17-24: Nokian Tyres (520 Nokian Tyres Drive, Dayton, Tennessee)

Nokian Tyres (520 Nokian Tyres Drive, Dayton, Tennessee) Feb. 24-March 10: Cecil B. Rigsby Elementary School (8231 New Harmony Road, Pikeville, Tennessee)

Cecil B. Rigsby Elementary School (8231 New Harmony Road, Pikeville, Tennessee) March 10-18: Spring City Middle School (751 Wassom Memorial Highway, Spring City, Tennessee)

Spring City Middle School (751 Wassom Memorial Highway, Spring City, Tennessee) March 18-24: Pikeville Elementary School (41068 TN-30, Pikeville, Tennessee)

Pikeville Elementary School (41068 TN-30, Pikeville, Tennessee) April 14-May 15: Spring City City Hall (369 Front Street, Spring City, Tennessee)

The tour will culminate with Laurel Dace Day 2026 at the Spring City Nature Park on Saturday, May 16, presented by Nokian Tyres. The sculpture will serve as a photo opportunity and a teaching tool to raise awareness among attendees. The day’s schedule includes fundraiser 5K and 10K races, a half-mile fun run — and virtual 5K — as well as a family friendly festival featuring a local farmers market, artisan vendors, music, food and additional activities. Events begin at 8 a.m. (Eastern).

Early bird pricing for race registrants is available until Friday, Feb. 20.

For additional information about ongoing conservation efforts to save the Laurel Dace, visit tnaqua.org/join-give/race-for-the-laurel-dace/